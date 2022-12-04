Ayton’s double-double helps Suns hand Spurs 11th loss in row

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 10 rebounds, and the Phoenix Suns overwhelmed San Antonio 133-95, handing the Spurs their 11th straight loss. Devin Booker and Mikal Bridges each had 20 points as Phoenix won for the seventh time in eight games. San Antonio is two losses shy of the franchise’s longest losing streak set in 1989. San Antonio was without coach Gregg Popovich for the second straight game with what the Spurs termed a minor medical procedure. Popovich is expected to return Thursday in a home game against Houston.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.