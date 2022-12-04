Barron, Scheifele score in 3rd period, Jets beat Ducks

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Morgan Barron and Mark Scheifele scored a pair of quick goals in the third period and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-2. Barron scored at 13:23 for a 3-2 lead. Scheifele followed up with his team-leading 13th goal of the season at 15:12. Saku Maenalanen and Nate Schmidt each had a goal and assist for the Jets. Dylan Samberg recorded his first NHL goal and Kyle Connor added a pair of assists. Jakob Silfverberg and Brett Leason scored for the Ducks, who are winless in six games.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.