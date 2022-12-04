Brazil waits on Neymar for South Korea game at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will play for Brazil in the round of 16 game against South Korea at the World Cup if he trains well in the team’s final practice session on Sunday. Brazil coach Tite said Neymar will be back in the starting lineup if he shows he is healthy in the practice session on Sunday. The Brazil star was back training on Saturday after missing two group-stage matches with a right ankle injury he received in Brazil’s opening win against Serbia. Brazil struggled without the playmaker but still won its group despite a loss to Cameroon in the last match

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.