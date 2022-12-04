Lloris matches France record by starting World Cup match

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has matched France’s national team record of 142 appearances by starting a round-of-16 match against Poland at the World Cup. The 35-year-old Lloris is now tied with 1998 World Cup winner Lilian Thuram. Lloris lifted the trophy as captain for Les Bleus four years ago. Thierry Henry has the third most appearances with 123. Lloris made his France debut in 2008. Lloris aso matched Henry and Fabien Barthez for the joint-most World Cup appearances for France with 17.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.