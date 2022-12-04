NORMAL, Ill. — Led by Liam McChesney’s 25 points, the Illinois State Redbirds defeated the Belmont Bruins 87-77 on Sunday. The Redbirds improved to 3-6 with the win and the Bruins fell to 5-4.

