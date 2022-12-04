Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine’s 41 points, beat Bulls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine’s 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season. The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have won 11 of their last 16 games. LaVine scored 15 points in the third quarter to cut into the Kings’ 18-point lead. The Bulls cut it to two points in the fourth quarter.

