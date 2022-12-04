No. 23 Iowa State hands St. John’s 1st loss of season 71-60

AMES, Iowa (AP) — Jaren Holmes scored 14 points and Aljaz Kunc added 12 on Sunday as No. 23 Iowa State handed St. John’s its first loss of the season 71-60. Kunc also contributed eight rebounds and three assists for the Cyclones. Posh Alexander led St. John’s with 14 points. Iowa State turned the tables on the full-court pressing Red Storm, forcing 20 turnovers and holding St. John’s to 36% shooting. The game was part of the Big12/Big East Battle.

