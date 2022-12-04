Olivier Giroud breaks Henry’s French record with 52nd goal

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud has broken Thierry Henry’s French record with his 52nd goal for the national team. The goal gave the defending champions a 1-0 lead over Poland in the round of 16 at the World Cup. The 36-year-old Giroud had tied Henry’s record of 51 goals when he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Australia in France’s opening game in Qatar. Giroud collected a pass from Kylian Mbappe in the 44th minute and sent a low shot with his left foot past Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny.

