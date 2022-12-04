Wojcik scores 19 as Brown downs Hartford 65-51
WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Led by Paxson Wojcik’s 19 points, the Brown Bears defeated the Hartford Hawks 65-51 on Sunday. The Bears improved to 5-4 with the win and the Hawks fell to 4-7.
