Tulsa hires Ohio State coordinator Wilson as head coach

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Kevin Wilson will seek to bring Tulsa some of the prolific passing and scoring he’s overseen during six seasons as the offensive coordinator at Ohio State. Wilson was hired as Tulsa’s coach Tuesday and introduced at an afternoon news conference. Wilson is a 37-year coaching veteran who spent six years as Indiana’s head coach, going 26-47 from 2011-16. He then joined Urban Meyer’s staff at Ohio State and stayed on under Meyer’s successor, Ryan Day. At Tulsa, Wilson replaces Philip Montgomery, who was fired after going 43-53 in eight seasons with the American Athletic Conference program, including 5-7 in 2022.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.