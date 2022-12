IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Caitlin Clark scored 19 points and Monika Czinano added 18 points and 10 rebounds as No. 16 Iowa defeated No. 10 Iowa State 70-57. Kate Martin added 13 points for the Hawkeyes, who have won six of the last seven games in the rivalry and are 7-3 overall. Ashley Joens had 15 points for the Cyclones, who are 6-2.

