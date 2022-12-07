DeRozan, Bulls beat Wizards; Beal out with hamstring strain

CHICAGO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan scored 15 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, Nikola Vucevic had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards 115-111. Zach LaVine added 25 points as Chicago bounced back after a 2-4 road trip. Vucevic’s basket gave the Bulls a 106-105 lead with 2:50 left, and he then blocked a shot that led to a jumper by DeRozan. After Porzingis missed a 3-pointer, DeRozan had a three-point play to put Chicago ahead 111-105 with 1:43 left. Kristaps Porzingis scored 28 points and Kyle Kuzma added 21 for Washington, which has lost four straight. The Wizards played without leading scorer and three-time All-Star Bradley Beal, who strained his hamstring Sunday in a loss to the Lakers. Beal will be re-evaluated next week.

