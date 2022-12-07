Skip to Content
Harmon scores 19, Utah Valley beats BYU 75-60

By The Associated Press

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Justin Harmon had 19 points in Utah Valley’s 75-60 victory over BYU on Wednesday night.

Harmon was 7 of 12 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line for the Wolverines (5-4). Aziz Bandaogo scored 14 points and added seven rebounds. Blaze Nield was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line to finish with 10 points.

The Cougars (5-5) were led by Fousseyni Traore, who recorded 18 points and seven rebounds. Rudi Williams added 15 points and two steals for BYU. In addition, Gideon George had 10 points, eight rebounds and three steals.

Bandaogo scored 10 points in the first half and Utah Valley went into halftime trailing 38-34. Utah Valley outscored BYU by 19 points in the second half. Harmon led the way with 10 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

