Hoggard scores career-high 23, Michigan St snaps 2-game skid

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — A.J. Hoggard scored a career-high 23 points, Joey Hauser had 12 points and 15 rebounds and Michigan State beat Penn State 67-58 to snap a two-game losing streak. Michigan State avoided going .500 or worse after 10 games for the first time in 18 seasons. Hoggard blocked an open layup with less than a minute to play and Hauser grabbed the rebound before being fouled and making two free throws at the other end for a 66-58 lead. Hoggard, Hauser and Tyson Walker combined for 31 of Michigan State’s 32 second-half points. The Michigan State defense allowed only one made field goal in the final five minutes. Penn State was just 1 of 9 from 3-point range in the second half after 7 of 18 before halftime.

