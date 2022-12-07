Judge goes back to Yankees as Giants, Padres examine options

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Aaron Judge is returning to the New York Yankees on a $360 million, nine-year contract, and the other contenders for the AL MVP in free agency are moving on. Judge visited with the San Francisco Giants last month, and he also met with the San Diego Padres in the last few days. While Judge is gone, there remains plenty of intriguing possibilities at the end of baseball’s winter meetings. All-Star shortstops Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts and Dansby Swanson are free agents, along with left-hander Carlos Rodón.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.