Magic beat Clippers 116-111 in OT, snap 9-game losing streak

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Pablo Banchero scored 10 of his 23 points in overtime and the Orlando Magic snapped a nine-game losing streak with a 116-111 win over the Los Angeles Clippers. Banchero made all six of his free throws in the final seven seconds of OT, the last six points of the game. Terrance Mann came off the bench to lead the Clippers with 19 points. Nicolas Batum scored 16 points and center Ivica Zubac had 16 points and 13 rebounds before fouling out in overtime. Bol Bol and Mo Wagner each scored 20 for the Magic, who rallied from an early 18-point deficit.

