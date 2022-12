EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice and had an assist as the Edmonton Oilers defeated the Arizona Coyotes 8-2. Derek Ryan, Leon Draisaitl, Bret Kulak and Klim Kostin also scored for the Oilers, who have won five of their last seven games. Jack McBain and Shayne Gostisbehere scored for the Coyotes, who finished off a 14-game road trip with their sixth consecutive loss.

