PHOENIX (AP) — After missing a month with a sore right heel, Chris Paul could return as early as Wednesday night against the NBA-leading Boston Celtics. The 37-year-old was listed as questionable, but he did some work during the team’s morning shootaround. The Suns have a 9-5 record in Paul’s absence. He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 9.4 assists and a career-low 9.5 points.

