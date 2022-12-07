Randle, Knicks win 113-89 after Hawks lose another starter

NEW YORK (AP) — Julius Randle had 34 points and 17 rebounds, and the New York Knicks capitalized on another key Atlanta Hawks injury to coast to a 113-89 victory. Trae Young showed up wearing sneakers in the Knicks’ blue-and-orange colors with “King of Broadway” on them, but he was left largely having to win this one alone after the Hawks lost a third starter when Dejounte Murray sprained his left ankle after 3 1/2 minutes. Already without starting forwards John Collins and De’Andre Hunter, the Hawks trailed by as many as 28 points in their fifth loss in seven games.

