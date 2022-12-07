Seahawks backfield depth getting tested entering stretch run

RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Most of the Seattle Seahawks running back room is a question mark entering an important two-game stretch. Kenneth Walker III and Deejay Dallas are dealing with ankle injuries suffered in last week’s win over the Los Angeles Rams. Travis Homer missed last week with a knee injury, but should be ready to go for this week against Carolina. The injuries last week left Tony Jones Jr. as an unexpected important piece of Seattle’s offense. And while he had just seven carries for 14 yards, Jones got some key snaps in the second half of Seattle’s 27-23 win over the Rams.

