Siakam scores 25 points, Raptors rout short-handed Lakers

TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 10 rebounds and the Toronto Raptors routed Los Angeles 126-113 on Wednesday night, beating a short-handed Lakers team playing without LeBron James and Anthony Davis. James sat out because of a sore left ankle, one night after he played 36 minutes in a 116-102 loss at Cleveland. Davis left after one quarter Tuesday night because of a non-COVID illness. Some in the sellout crowd of 19,800 booed when the names of the injured players were displayed on the video board before the game. Fred VanVleet scored 25 points and O.G. Anunoby had 23 for Toronto

