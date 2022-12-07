CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Led by Isaac Mushila’s 23 points, the Texas A&M-CC Islanders defeated the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs 100-63 on Wednesday night. The Islanders improved to 5-4 with the win.

