Texas Tech rallies at end to beat Nicholls 78-71

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Pop Isaacs scored 24 points, shooting 5 for 6 from 3-point range, and Kevin Obanor scored 20 and Texas Tech managed to overcome Nicholls late for a 78-71 win. Caleb Huffman’s layup with 8:47 left gave the Colonels a 60-48 lead. But the Red Raiders outscored Nicholls 22-9 over the next seven minutes and took a 70-69 lead with 1:51 left on Obanor’s layup. Texas Tech made all eight of its final foul shots to seal it. Caleb Huffman scored 22 points for Nicholls.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.