Williamson scores 29, Pelicans hold off Pistons 104-98

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 29 points and 10 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans held off the Detroit Pistons 104-98 for their fifth straight victory. Trey Murphy III hit four 3s and finished with 20 points for New Orleans, which won for the 10th time in 12 games. Naji Marshall added 17 points, including a put-back that made it 100-94 with 29 seconds left. Saddiq Bey scored 25 points for Detroit. Killian Hayes added 17 points and 12 assists for the Pistons. The Pelicans’ winning streak has come without Brandon Ingram because of the star forward’s left foot injury. Williamson has averaged 28 points during Ingram’s absence.

