Commanders in playoff hunt, following typical Rivera script

The Washington Commanders started slow and heated up in the third season with Ron Rivera in charge of the team’s football operations. It’s a familiar script for the veteran NFL coach. The Commanders are 7-5-1 at their bye week and very much in the mix for a playoff spot. Washington’s defense has improved so much since a rough start that Chase Young is being held back from returning until he’s fully healthy. And Rivera is comfortable with Taylor Heinicke starting and what the quarterback does to help the offense maintain a ball-control identity dependent heavily on the run game.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.