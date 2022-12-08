Dodgers sign OF Jason Heyward to minor league deal

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have signed outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor league deal and invited him to spring training. The 33-year-old was released by the Chicago Cubs earlier this offseason. Heyward put up the worst offensive numbers of his career last season and battled injuries. He batted .204 and had 10 RBI and one home run in 137 plate appearances. He’s a valuable defender in the outfield. He’s also friends with Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman. Heyward helped the Cubs win the 2016 World Series.

