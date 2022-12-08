Holden beats buzzer with 3, No. 25 Ohio State edges Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Tanner Holden made a 3-pointer as time expired to give No. 25 Ohio State a 67-66 victory over Rutgers on Thursday night. Rutgers’ Clifford Omoruyi blocked Brice Sensbaugh’s shot with nine seconds left, and the Scarlet Knights led by three with seven seconds to go. Bruce Thornton made a pair of free throws to pull the Buckeyes within one with five seconds left, and Caleb McConnell then made one of two for Rutgers. Thornton assisted on Holden’s winner — his lone basket of the game. “I think I might have saw it go through,” Holden said. “I think I heard the crowd more, so I think that reassurance helped me.” Zed Key had 22 points and 14 rebounds for Ohio State (7-2, 1-0 Big Ten).

