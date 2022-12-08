Jets’ White won’t let 4-INT game vs. Bills beat him again

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Mike White has taken command as the New York Jets’ starting quarterback with efficiency on the field and confidence in the huddle. Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur said he has ice in his veins. White will face Buffalo this week much improved from the previous time he faced the Bills last season when he had four interceptions and didn’t play again the rest of the year. White says that game was a learning experience and crucial part of his development. He also insists he won’t let himself be beaten twice by lingering memories of that performance.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.