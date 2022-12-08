McDaniel shines in first start, Michigan eases by Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Hunter Dickinson scored 19 points, freshman Dug McDaniel had 15 points and seven assists in his first start of the season and Michigan routed Minnesota 90-75. Michigan made its first five 3-pointers, led 24-9 after the opening eight minutes and extended it to 37-13. Minnesota used a 15-3 run to pull within 40-28 with 3:15 left in the first half but McDaniel ended Michigan’s nearly four minute scoring drought with a long 3-pointer and the Wolverines led 47-31 at the break. McDaniel scored nine of Michigan’s 17 points to start the second half for a 21-point lead. And Jett Howard scored five straight Michigan points during a 12-2 run for a 76-47 advantage. McDaniel shined in Michigan’s first game without point guard Jaelin Llewellyn, who suffered a season-ending knee injury.

