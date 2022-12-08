New Mexico State Police release fatal campus shooting video

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — State Police have released surveillance footage of last month’s fatal shooting on the University of New Mexico campus that involved a basketball player from a rival school. Rooftop parking lot video released Tuesday by police shows that three people approached 21-year-old New Mexico State University junior forward Mike Peake from behind and he was struck and shot before he started firing. The shooting killed 19-year-old Brandon Travis outside an Albuquerque dorm hours before the host Lobos were to play the Aggies. Peake has not been charged in the pre-dawn shooting. Investigators say Travis conspired with three others to lure Peake onto campus. Peake was hospitalized with a leg wound that has required several surgeries.

