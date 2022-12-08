Seguin nets OT winner for Stars in 4-3 victory over Senators
By STEPHEN HAWKINS
AP Sports Writer
DALLAS (AP) — Tyler Seguin scored with 29 seconds left in overtime and the Dallas Stars beat the Ottawa Senators 4-3 to avoid their first three-game losing streak of the season. Seguin went to his knees and pumped both fists in the air after scoring his fifth goal of the season off a pass from rookie Wyatt Johnston. Just before that, Seguin had fallen down after whiffing on a puck near the corner. Nils Lundqvist scored the tying goal with 5:06 left in regulation. Miro Heiskanen scored twice in less than two minutes to give Dallas a 2-0 lead in the first period.