Williamson’s 35 points lift Pelicans past Suns, 128-117

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson capped a season-high 35-point performance with a 360-degree, one-handed jam in the final seconds that upset Phoenix players, and the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Suns 128-117. Players and coaches from both teams swarmed around one another angrily as officials frantically stepped in to try to separate the teams as the game ended. Jose Alvarado added 20 points for New Orleans, which had to hold on after the Suns hit 15 of their 22 made 3-pointers in the second half to erase a 16-point Pelicans lead. Deandre Ayton had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and Chris Paul added 24 points for the Suns, who’ve lost four of five.

