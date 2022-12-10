No. 6 Kansas routs Mizzou 95-67 in first visit in 10 years

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — Jalen Wilson had 24 points and 10 rebounds, KJ Adams scored a career-high 19 and sixth-ranked Kansas routed Missouri 95-67 in the Jayhawks’ first visit to their old Big 12 rival in more than a decade. Kevin McCullar Jr. had 21 points and Gradey Dick added 16 for Kansas. The Jayhawks beat the Tigers last year in Lawrence but were making their first trip to Columbia since Feb. 4, 2012, the year Missouri departed for the SEC. D’Moi Hodge and Nick Honor scored 15 apiece to lead the Tigers, who had been one of 10 remaining unbeatens in Division I men’s basketball at the start of the day. Noah Carter finished with 12 points and DeAndre Gholston had 11.

