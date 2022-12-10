Pittsburgh pulls away in 2nd half to beat Sacred Heart 91-66

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Nelly Cummings scored a season-high 24 points, Federiko Federiko and Blake Hinson had double-doubles and Pittsburgh pulled away in the second half to beat Sacred Heart 91-66. Cummings buried 6 of 12 shots from 3-point range and added six rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Panthers (7-4). Hinson finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds and has scored in double figures in every game for Pitt this season. Federiko, a sophomore, pitched in with 17 points and 14 rebounds — both career highs — for his first double-double. Greg Elliott hit three 3-pointers and scored 18. Cummings had 10 points in the first half and the Panthers’ starters accounted for all but two points in taking a 41-36 lead at halftime. Raheem Solomon totaled 18 points and six rebounds for Sacred Heart (5-6).

