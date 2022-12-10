Vaughn defends Nets decision to rest most of top rotation

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brooklyn Nets coach Jacque Vaughn convinced All-Star forward Kevin Durant to stay home this weekend. Then he tried to explain why the Nets opted to rest their top seven scorers at Indiana. For Vaughn, it came down to a simple calculation. With two games in two nights, most of those players dealing with injuries and one game between Sunday and Friday, Vaughn felt it was the best thing to do. But it also cost Pacers fans an opportunity to see Durant, All-Star Kyrie Irving or Ben Simmons in their final trip to Indiana this season.

