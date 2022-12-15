Pass rusher Gregory eager to rejoin Broncos with knee healed

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Randy Gregory’s knee is healthy and he’s eager to return after missing more than two months. The Denver Broncos pass rusher returns to a defense that’s one of the tops in the league, but to a team eliminated from playoff contention. Gregory was asked why he doesn’t just shut it down for the season and prepare for next season. He said he’s shut it down enough already. Gregory is hoping to be activated off injured reserve and play Sunday against Arizona. He has two sacks and seven quarterback hits this season after signing a five-year, $70 million deal with the Broncos.

