Titans, Chargers face off with AFC playoff implications

The Los Angeles Chargers will host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday in a game with playoff implications for both teams. The Chargers, who held on for a 23-17 win against the Miami Dolphins last week, are the No. 8 seed in the crowded AFC wild-card race entering Week 15. The Titans, who are up two games on the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South lead, have lost three in a row. The game is likely to come down to Titans RB Derrick Henry versus a suspect Chargers run defense.

By The Associated Press

