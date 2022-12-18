UNC Wilmington wins 85-82 over High Point
WILMINGTON, N.C. — Led by Trazarien White’s 19 points, the UNC Wilmington Seahawks defeated the High Point Panthers 85-82 on Sunday. The Seahawks are now 9-3 on the season, while the Panthers fell to 8-3.
