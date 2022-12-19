Fans to welcome French team in Paris after World Cup loss

PARIS (AP) — Fans are set to welcome the France team in central Paris on Monday evening after its loss against Argentina in in one of the greatest finals in World Cup history. Kylian Mbappé and his teammates left Qatar on Monday and are expected to go to Place de la Concorde in the evening to greet supporters, according to a statement from the French Football Federation. In his first message published on Instagram and Twitter following Sunday’s defeat, Mbappé posted a photo of himself with his head down behind the World Cup trophy with the message: “We will be back.”

