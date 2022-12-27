George scores 23, Clippers beat Raptors for 7th win in 9

TORONTO (AP) — Paul George scored 23 points, Ivica Zubac had 23 points and 16 rebounds and the Los Angeles Clippers won for the seventh time in nine games , beating the Toronto Raptors 124-113. Norman Powell scored 22 points off the bench and Kawhi Leonard had 15 as the two members of Toronto’s 2019 championship team returned to Canada for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic. Pascal Siakam scored 36 points, topping 25 for the career-high fifth straight game, and Scottie Barnes had 17 points and 13 rebounds as the Raptors’ home losing streak reached four.

