Salman century propels Pakistan to 438, NZ reaches 41-0

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Agha Salman has struck a well-composed first test century and led Pakistan to 438 in the first test against New Zealand. The 29-year-old Salman batted resolutely in the company of tailenders to score 103. He was the last batter to be dismissed when Pakistan was bowled out an hour after lunch on the second day. Tim Southee picked up his 350th test wicket and wrapped up the innings by trapping Salman lbw. Southee was the pick of the bowlers with 3-69. New Zealand reached 41-0 at tea with Tom Latham unbeaten on 20 and Devon Conway not out on 17. New Zealand still trails Pakistan by 397 runs on a dry wicket where spinners could pose problems.

