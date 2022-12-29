Ohio State, Georgia reloaded after losing stars to NFL draft
By CHARLES ODUM
AP Sports Writer
ATLANTA (AP) — Only months after Georgia defensive linemen and Ohio State wide receivers combined to fill five first-round slots in the NFL draft, those positions again boast top talent for the teams preparing to meet in the College Football Playoff Peach Bowl semifinal. Despite important losses in this year’s draft, Saturday night’s Peach Bowl will showcase evidence that No. 4 Ohio State and No. 1 Georgia reloaded with more star players. Wide receiver again is a strength for the Buckeyes with Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka. Jalen Carter leads another strong defensive front for the Bulldogs.