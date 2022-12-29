Tatum, Brown score 29 each and Celtics beat Clippers 116-110

BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 29 points and 11 rebounds, Jaylen Brown also scored 29 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Los Angeles Clippers 116-110. Derrick White scored 15 points and blocked Paul George’s layup with 33 seconds left and Boston leading by three. Brown hit two free throws down the stretch and Tatum made one to ice it. Marcus Smart had 17 points and nine assists, Grant Williams had 11 points and 10 boards and Al Horford added a blocked shot in the final seconds for Boston, which won its fourth straight game. Kawhi Leonard scored 26 for the Clippers.

