Bears OLs Jenkins, Whitehair poised to return against Lions

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Quarterback Justin Fields looks like he’ll have a little more protection when the Chicago Bears visit the Detroit Lions on Sunday, with right guard Teven Jenkins and left guard Cody Whitehair expected to return from injuries. Jenkins and Whitehair went through full practices Thursday and Friday after missing last week’s game against Buffalo. Jenkins was sidelined by a neck injury and Whitehair a knee issue. Receiver Equanimeous St. Brown is also expected to return from a concussion that caused him to miss the game against the Bills. Receivers Chase Claypool is questionable with a knee injury, as is Dante Pettis because of an ankle problem. The Bears are on a franchise record-tying eight-game losing streak. With 12 losses, they are one shy of tying the club record for a season.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.