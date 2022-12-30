Joey Bosa expected to come off IR before Chargers face Rams

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Linebacker Joey Bosa is expected to be activated off injured reserve before the Los Angeles Chargers host the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Coach Brandon Staley said Friday that Bosa has had two good practices this week. Bosa has missed the last 12 games after tearing his right groin during the first half in a Sept. 25 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Bosa had surgery to both the left and right groin. He said on Thursday that he had been dealing with abductor muscle issues for at least two years. Derwin James has been declared out after sustaining a concussion in Monday night’s win over the Indianapolis Colts.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.