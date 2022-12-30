Lehecka upsets Zverev to give Czechs 1-0 lead at United Cup

SYDNEY (AP) — Jiri Lehecka has scored a 6-4, 6-2 upset win over world No. 12 Alexander Zverev to give the Czech Republic a 1-0 lead over Germany at the United Cup. The 21-year-old Lehecka is ranked No. 81. He broke Zverev four times in the Group C match at Ken Rosewall Arena in Sydney to bounce back from an opening singles loss to Taylor Fritz of the United States on Thursday. Marie Bouzkova faced Jule Niemeier in the second match trying to give the Czechs a 2-0 lead going into the final three matches of the tie on Sunday.

