NC State announcer suspended after ‘illegal aliens’ remark

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — A radio play-by-play announcer for No. 25 North Carolina State has been suspended indefinitely after making a reference to “illegal aliens” while announcing the score of a bowl game in El Paso, Texas, during the Wolfpack’s game against Maryland in the the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Gary Hahn was disciplined by N.C. State broadcast rightsholder Learfield Communications. While Hahn was giving the score of the Sun Bowl, he said: “Down among all the illegal aliens in El Paso it’s UCLA 14 and Pittsburgh 6.”

