Raanta’s 2nd straight shutout helps Hurricanes beat Panthers

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Antti Raanta made 19 saves for his second straight shutout and the 17th of his career, and the Carolina Hurricanes scored on three power plays for their franchise-record 10th consecutive victory, beating the Florida Panthers 4-0. Stefan Noesen, Andrei Svechnikov and Teuvo Teravainen had the power-play goals and Jesperi Kotkaniemi posted the team’s fourth goal just 10 seconds after another man-advantage situation expired. Brett Burns and Seth Jarvis each had two assists as the Hurricanes extended their franchise-best points streak to 16 games. The Panthers were blanked for the first time this season and have lost four of their last five games.

