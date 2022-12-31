Before the shootout, Michigan rues missed 1st half chances

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU beat Michigan 51-45 in a College Football Playoff semifinal game that will mostly be remembered for the offensive avalanche in the second half from both teams. But it was a few missed opportunities in the first half that might have hurt the Wolverines the most. Michigan had two offensive opportunities at the goal line, but came away with no points, falling into a 21-6 hole by halftime. The Wolverines were fighting from behind the rest of the afternoon and could never quite make up the needed ground.

