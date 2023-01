RICHMOND, Ky. — Devontae Blanton scored 22 points as Eastern Kentucky beat Queens University 88-83. Blanton also contributed six rebounds for the Colonels (8-6). Leland Walker added 19 points and Tayshawn Comer scored 13. AJ McKee led the way for the Royals of Canada with 20 points and seven rebounds.

